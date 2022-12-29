US bomb cyclone brings wet and windy weather to UK

The deadly bomb cyclone that has sent temperatures plunging in the US is also causing the UK to experience wet and windy weather, the Met Office said.On Wednesday, the forecaster issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain from 3am on Friday for 15 hours for much of Scotland, including Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stirling.The Met Office said heavy rain could bring some flooding and travel disruption.Meteorologist Simon Partridge said the wet and windy weather was being caused by the bomb cyclone in the US.Thursday will bring more windy weather with blustery showers and sunny spells 🌦️ More persistent rain in parts of northern Scotland 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/JjPdm7BXrG— Met Office (@metoffice) December 28, 2022“The UK weather is going to remain unsettled with further spells of wet and windy weather due to the strengthening of the jet stream because of the weather in the US,” he said.He said that the impact on the UK would be “nowhere near” as significant as it was on the US.“The effect it’s having on the UK is nowhere near as dramatic because that system has brought up a lot of cold air further south, across the US,” he said.Indeed, the cyclone is only having an effect on the UK due to its impact on the North Atlantic jet stream.“What effect (the bomb cyclone) has had is to strengthen the jet stream because the jet stream is basically driven by temperature differences.“So the starker the difference in temperature between the northern edge of it and southern edge, the stronger the jet stream becomes.”Will the UK be impacted by the cold snap in North America? ❄️We’re likely to see some wet and windy weather over the coming days, but there are currently no signs of any exceptionally cold weather heading for the UK 👇 pic.twitter.com/df9EMn54LT— Met Office (@metoffice) December 28, 2022He said the knock-on effect for the UK is spells of wet and windy weather over the next seven to 10 days.“So the knock-on effect is that, like today, we had a spell of wet, windy weather – and there will be further spells of wet and windy weather,” he said.Thursday is forecast to be colder than Wednesday, with sunshine and and some heavy showers in northern Scotland and western England, as well as a risk of hail and thunder.Mr Partridge said that Thursday will be a “cooler feeling day” but “still rather windy and with showers” across the UK, while Friday to Sunday is forecast to be unsettled, with snow over the Highlands, showers and rain in southern England, and frosts and fog overnight.He added: “And then on Friday we’ll see another spell of wet, windy weather with milder temperatures and then similar sorts of patterns to that over the next few days.“So the general sort of knock-on effect of the weather in the US is that in general the UK is going to be a little bit milder than it would normally be at this time of year.”