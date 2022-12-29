Notification Settings

Third person arrested over Christmas Eve shooting of Elle Edwards

UK NewsPublished:

Merseyside Police said they have detained a 31-year-old man from Tranmere on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Wallasey Christmas Eve incident
Police have arrested a third person in connection with the Christmas Eve shooting of Elle Edwards.

Merseyside Police said officers have detained a 31-year-old man from Tranmere on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, following the death of Ms Edwards, 26, at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral.

He is in custody where he will be questioned.

On Monday, a 30-year-old man from Tranmere was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Merseyside Police have been given additional time to question them. They both remain in custody.

Detectives have said Ms Edwards was not believed to have been the intended target of the attack.

