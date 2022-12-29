Border Force officer suspected of immigration offences and conspiracy to steal

All four members of staff detained on December 6 have been released pending investigation and immediately suspended, according to the department.



A Home Office spokesperson said: “On December 6, the Home Office Anti-Corruption Unit arrested four members of immigration staff on suspicion of misconduct in public office and conspiracy to steal. They have been released pending further investigation and were immediately suspended.



“One officer arrested as part of the conspiracy had previously been arrested and bailed on immigration offences.



“We expect the highest standards of our staff. As soon as we are made aware of allegations of wrongdoing, they are rigorously investigated and we do not hesitate in taking decisive action.”