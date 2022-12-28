What the papers say – December 28

British newspapers

Cost-of-living difficulties and terrorising pigs lead the front pages.

Unions have a new tactic to increase the number of major walkouts across the transport network, reports the i.

Wednesday's front page: Train strikes set to escalate as union plans daily walkouts#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/822qthb6gF — i newspaper (@theipaper) December 27, 2022

Next to join the industrial action ranks could be junior doctors, who are to be balloted on striking from January 9, with the Daily Mirror citing a survey showing two-thirds of them are looking to leave the NHS.

Wednesday's Front Page: JUNIOR DOCS STRIKE FEAR Two-thirds look at quitting their job… as ballot over action looms ➡️https://t.co/kqO9gh7JeH#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Z8B1sXWPXc — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 27, 2022

Winter and the cost-of-living crisis have forced thousands of vulnerable cancer patients into isolation, a charity tells the Daily Express.

Food bank managers warn the Government in The Independent that a “tsunami of need” could see hungry families turned away in the new year, with donations falling as demand steadily rises.

The Times claims an argument between Cabinet colleagues Suella Braverman and Michael Gove has pushed back long-anticipated counter-terrorism reforms.

Top brass must take action over an “epidemic” of predatory behaviour and sexual assault at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, The Daily Telegraph cites a charity as saying.

? The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sandhurst urged to tackle toxic culture'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter ?https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/TQXPF7P50U — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 27, 2022

The Financial Times reports China will remove quarantine requirements for inbound travellers from January 8.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 28 December https://t.co/HN51FZ1HJK pic.twitter.com/oaZ5i2xYmM — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 27, 2022

Union leaders are accused in the Daily Mail of plotting a “de facto general strike” after they launched a loyalty-card scheme designed to swell picket lines.