Woman in ‘serious condition’ after Tottenham shooting

Police Stock

A 24-year-old woman is in a serious condition after being shot near a party in Tottenham, north London.

Officers attended the scene at the junction of West Green Road and Grove Park Road at 6.28am on Tuesday following reports that someone had been shot.

They searched the area but could not find a victim. They then checked nearby hospitals where it was confirmed at around 6.50am that the woman had been taken to a north London hospital without the assistance of the emergency services.

She remains in hospital and is in a serious but stable condition.

Initial police inquiries suggest the woman was shot in the West Green Road area shortly before 6.30am.

There was a significant number of people in the area due to a nearby party, the force said.

Anyone with any information is asked call 101 giving the reference 1148/27DEC.