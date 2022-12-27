Three taken to hospital after suspected gas explosion at Worcestershire home

Police stock

Four people have been injured following a suspected gas explosion at a home in Worcestershire, police have said.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Hemmingway in Evesham shortly after 5pm.

One man was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham while two other adults are being taken to Hereford County Hospital, West Mercia Police said.

Emergency services are responding to a suspected gas explosion at a home on Hemmingway in Evesham, Worcestershire. We're asking you to stay away from the area whilst we respond, and we'll update you with more as soon as we can. — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) December 27, 2022

A fourth person was being treated by paramedics on Tuesday evening, according to the force.

Five neighbouring properties were evacuated and a police cordon remains in place while officers respond to the incident.