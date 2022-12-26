Three people killed and one adult and four children hurt in Co Tyrone crash

Police tape in Northern Ireland

Three people have been killed and four children hurt in a road crash in Co Tyrone.

A fourth adult was taken to hospital with what are understood to be non-life-threatening injuries following the smash in Dungannon Road, close to Cookstown, on Monday afternoon.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it got a call just before 3.30pm about a two-vehicle collision.

It sent two rapid response paramedics, four emergency crews and one non-emergency crew.

The air ambulance team was also called out.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, four patients were taken to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children and another patient was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital,” a NIAS spokesman said.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesman said Dungannon Road was shut in both directions from the Tullyhogue roundabout and urged motorists to find a different route.

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone said: “The community is devastated this evening following news of a fatal collision on the Dungannon Road.

“This is the worst possible news any family could receive but particularly at this time of year.