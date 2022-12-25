Teenager charged with murder after 20-year-old woman dies in Liverpool

Police tape (Peter Byrne/PA)

A teenager has been charged with murder after a 20-year-old woman died following a “disturbance” at a property in Liverpool, police said.

Officers were called at about 4.40pm on Thursday to an address in Quarry Green, Northwood, where Courtney Boorne was found in a critical condition.

She was taken to hospital, but despite the best efforts of emergency workers was later pronounced dead.

Merseyside Police said the woman’s next of kin are being supported and a post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of her death.

Liam Cain, 19, of Skipton Road, was arrested, charged with murder and remanded into custody to appear in court on Wednesday.