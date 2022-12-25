Notification Settings

Man charged with murder after fatal pub assault

A man has been charged with murder after another man died following a suspected assault in an Essex pub, police said.

Essex Police said officers were called to the Lamb and Lion pub in Station Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, at around 6.40pm on Friday following reports a man had been assaulted.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alfred Turner, 44, of Station Road, Westcliff, was arrested in the Pier Hill area a short time later and has been charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Boxing Day.

Police are appealing for more information from anyone who saw anything or has CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area at the time.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “My thoughts and condolences are with the victim’s family in what will be a very difficult time.”

