Yousaf promises to continue talking to unions as he pushes on with NHS pay deal

Humza Yousaf

Scotland’s Health Secretary has committed to “meaningful dialogue” with NHS unions as he pushes to implement pay the “record” deal with those that accepted.

Humza Yousaf met with representatives from trade unions on Friday to discuss an ongoing dispute within the health sector over pay.

The pay increase described by Mr Yousaf as the “best and final” offer has been accepted by Unite and Unison.

However, the GMB union, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and Royal College of Midwives (RCM) rejected the offer.

Mr Yousaf said he will now push on with the Action for Change deal which will see wages rise by an average of 7.5%, with those on the lowest pay packages seeing an increase of 11.3%.

However, following the meeting with union leaders, he has been clear that there is no additional money that can be added to the 2022/23 pay deal – but promised to make early progress on next year’s pay deal.

He said: “Given that the majority of unions representing the majority of unionised Action for Change staff have accepted the pay deal, we will now move to implement this record pay deal.

“We believe it is right to get additional money into the pay packet of NHS staff in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis.

“NHS staff need the certainty of a pay uplift in this financial year, and I can only do this by implementing the deal now.”

Members have sent a clear message by rejecting the latest NHS pay offer. Board Chair @joolzl23 says 'the result could not be clearer…enough is enough. The ball is in Scottish government’s court if strike action is going to be avoided'Read more https://t.co/8rtd5risoh pic.twitter.com/I22bWsfu5Y — RCN Scotland (@RCNScot) December 21, 2022

He added: “I am absolutely committed to meaningful dialogue with trade unions in order to avert strike action and am prepared to meet throughout the festive period to continue that dialogue.

“I need to be upfront and honest that I have no more money for pay in 2022/23, however, I am keen to discuss how we make progress on significant non-pay issues that are important for the sustainability of the workforce, and also how we make early progress on next year’s pay deal.”

The offer was overwhelmingly rejected by RCN staff, with 82% of the ballot, while nearly two-thirds of midwifery staff rejected it.