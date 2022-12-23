Woman killed by police vehicle involved in pursuit

Police stock

A woman has been killed by a police vehicle after a chase involving a suspected stolen vehicle.

The woman, 53, was taken to hospital but died a short time later, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The incident, which happened around 10am on Friday in Shaw Road, Oldham, has been referred to the police watchdog.

Officers said the woman was involved in a collision with a police vehicle after a “short pursuit” of the suspect vehicle.

#INCIDENT |At around 10am today (23/12/2022), officers pursued a suspected stolen vehicle and engaged in short pursuit. A road traffic collision occurred involving a police vehicle and a woman, 53, was taken to hospital but sadly died. Read more: https://t.co/Be8PcYkLd8 pic.twitter.com/vxvNVRPZHM — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) December 23, 2022

Chris Bowen, Chief Superintendent of GMP’s Oldham district, said: “Our sincere thoughts and condolences go to the family and friends of the woman that has sadly passed.

“We understand that the public are concerned by incidents of this nature. In line with normal procedure, referrals have been made to GMP’s Professional Standards Branch and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“Investigations like this often result in road closures which can cause significant disruption and we thank the local community and road users for their patience.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact GMP quoting incident log 969 of 23/12/2022.