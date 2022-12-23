Archbishop of Canterbury having ‘nightmares’ ahead of King’s coronation

Queen Elizabeth II death

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said that he is already having “nightmares” ahead of the King’s coronation next year.

On May 6, Justin Welby will become the first archbishop in 70 years to crown the monarch, and he has described how he is feeling ahead of the symbolic religious event which is expected to be watched by millions.

During an interview with Channel 4 News, Mr Welby said he has been dreaming about accidentally leaving the crown at his official London residence of Lambeth Palace.

The King with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at a service in Westminster Abbey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“It’s giving me nightmares already,” he said.

“I dreamt we got to the point and I’d left the crown at Lambeth Palace. It’s obviously weighing on me quite a lot.

“But it’s just an enormous honour and privilege to do that, and the coronation weekend is going to be a time of bringing the country together.”

The King’s coronation is due to take place at Westminster Abbey, and the Government has made the following Monday – May 8 – an additional bank holiday.

Geoffrey Francis Fisher, who served as the Archbishop of Canterbury for 16 years from 1945, crowned Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.