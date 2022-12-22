White Christmas ‘most likely’ in Scottish Highlands, says Met Office

A view of the snow-covered Buachaille Etive Mor, a mountain at the head of Glen Etive in the Scottish Highlands

The Scottish Highlands is the only part of the UK likely to see a white Christmas, according to the Met Office.

Christmas is likely to be wet and cloudy for a lot of the country with the heavy snowfall coming two weeks too early to give most people a white Christmas.

Instead, warm air from the South West will push temperatures as high as 13C in southern England on Friday and with it a band of rain will sweep through England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Dreaming of a White Christmas? A white Christmas, which is defined as a single snowflake falling anywhere in the UK on Christmas Day, is most likely in northwest Scotland later on Sunday You can read more in our latest press release ?https://t.co/PfX6jCvsXU pic.twitter.com/fvyJtNDsqi — Met Office (@metoffice) December 22, 2022

At the same time, temperatures will hover above freezing in northern Scotland and lower levels there may see some snow on Christmas night as cool winds push in from the north-west and blow across the whole UK.

After this band of rain, conditions will be drier in the South and East of England with blustering winds across the North West, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “It’s going to be a cloudy and wet Christmas weekend for some of the UK and any wintry showers are most likely to be confined to the far northwest of Scotland.

“A white Christmas, which according to the Met Office is defined by a single snowflake falling anywhere in the UK on Christmas Day, is most likely in the northwest of Scotland later on the day on Sunday, with some snow moving in from the north-west as part of a cooler pool of air and some snow could even be seen in the northwest of the UK at lower levels overnight on Christmas Day and into Boxing Day.

A mild and green #Christmas is on the cards for many this year ? but cold air will be pushing southwards late on Christmas Day into Boxing Day ? pic.twitter.com/xTCbp0wbfw — Met Office (@metoffice) December 22, 2022

“What we’re looking at for Christmas Eve is staying mainly dry for southern and eastern parts but areas to the northwest will see some showers and some longer spells of rain for a time, including some heavy rain as well for a short time and some snow falling over the high ground of Scotland.

“Some breezy conditions as well on Christmas Eve, some gusty winds especially in the north and west of the UK. That scene continues into Christmas Day with unsettled weather in charge of the UK regime at the moment.”

For the weekend in general, he said the country would face typical weather for this time of year, with “a mild, more unsettled pattern in charge”.