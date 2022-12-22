More women are living with secondary breast cancer, new research reveals

A woman checking for lumps in a breast

New research showing more women in England are living with secondary breast cancer than previously thought has sparked calls for better support for these “neglected” patients.

There were 57,215 patients living with metastatic breast cancer in England in 2020/2021, up from 38,350 in 2016/2017, a consultant at the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre Foundation Trust has estimated.

Using hospital episode statistics, Professor Carlo Palmieri estimated the number of people living with metastatic breast cancer in England, changes over the last five years and the level of clinical activity created in the treatment and care of these people.

Prof Palmieri said it is believed to be the first time the number of people living with metastatic breast cancer in England has been estimated.

The consultant in medical oncology found the number of hospital spells, an indication of activity in hospitals for these patients, more than doubled over the five-year period, from 393,180 in 2016/2017 to 974,320 in 2020/2021.

Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive of the charity Breast Cancer Now, said the figures suggest there are “significantly” more people living with secondary breast cancer than the previous “gross underestimate” of 35,000 across the whole of the UK.

She said the rising number of people living with the condition highlights the need for need for more support for diagnosis, treatment and care.

Baroness Morgan added: “Today’s new estimate that 57,215 people were living with secondary breast cancer in England in 2020/21 is a landmark moment in understanding the true number of people living with secondary breast cancer in England.

“For too long, a lack of current data has meant that no-one has understood the real scale of the care, treatment and support needs of these patients.

“This new research – which suggests that in England alone there are significantly more people living with secondary breast cancer than the gross underestimate of 35,000 across the whole of the UK – illustrates the devastating reality for people living with this incurable disease: they are simply overlooked.

“It also suggests that the number of people living with secondary breast cancer in England has been increasing over time, from 38,350 in 2016/17.

“We know that the NHS is facing immense pressures and challenges but there has to be a robust plan to support this neglected group of patients.”

Prof Palmieri, who is also a professor of translational oncology at the University of Liverpool, said the new figures showing the prevalence of metastatic breast cancer are vital to planning cancer services.

He added: “To our knowledge, this is the first time that the number of people living with metastatic breast cancer in England has been estimated.

“Previous estimations that 35,000 individuals are living with it in the UK are an underestimation, as we have calculated there are 57,000 such people in England alone.

“The data demonstrates – in keeping with information from Australia and the US – that the prevalence of metastatic breast cancer is increasing over time, reflecting an expanding level of clinical activity and clinical work generated by these patients.