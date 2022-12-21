Pensioner who abused teenager alongside Bay City Rollers manager jailed

Glasgow High Court

A pensioner who abused a teenager with late Bay City Rollers manager Tam Paton has been jailed for more than 12 years.

John Wilson, 81, of Midlothian, was convicted of sexual offences spanning 56 years following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh last month.

He was found guilty of groping and harassing two schoolgirls as well as sexually assaulting three teenage boys.

A further two victims were adults when they were attacked by Wilson while visiting his house.

Wilson was jailed for 12 years and nine months when he appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday for sentencing, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said.

Prosecutors said Wilson was a known associate of Paton, now deceased.

During the trial, the jury heard from two victims who – as teenage boys – were given alcohol and drugs at Paton’s home near Edinburgh until they were incapacitated.

One described how both Wilson and Paton then went on to sexually assault him at the property when he was 16.

Another victim explained how, as a 15-year-old, he was left lapsing in and out of consciousness after becoming intoxicated.

He was then put in the boot of a car and driven back to the children’s home where he lived, and was assaulted by Wilson and an unidentified man.

The victim, now in his 50s, told police how he sat in the shower and cried the morning afterwards.

Fraser Gibson, Scotland’s procurator fiscal for High Court sexual offences, said: “John Wilson’s abuse of vulnerable victims was abhorrent.

“He preyed on individuals who were vulnerable because they were much younger and because they had been plied with alcohol or drugs.

“His victims have shown great courage and resilience in holding this man accountable for his crimes.

“Today’s sentence should provide reassurance that the passage of time is no barrier to justice, and we would urge all victims of similar offending to come forward.

“The prosecutors at COPFS will rigorously pursue all reports they receive, no matter how long ago the offending occurred.”

Wilson was convicted of 10 charges.

COPFS said he was also given a three-year extended sentence, which means he will be closely supervised over that period upon release.