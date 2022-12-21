Asylum seekers ‘illegally detained at immigration detention centres’ – reports

Migrant Channel crossing incidents

Hundreds of asylum seekers were reportedly illegally detained at immigration removal centres.

Overcrowding at the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent saw between 450 and 500 people moved to and held in detention centres in November – something described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to a chain of Home Office emails obtained by the BBC under freedom of information laws.

The emails show Home Office permanent secretaries were aware of overcrowding concerns at the time, the broadcaster reported.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman came under fire earlier this year amid overcrowding at Manston (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Their detention is no longer legal as they can only be detained whilst their identity is locked down and then only for a maximum of 5 days,” one email said.

“Most have been there for a number of weeks, longer than some Manston cases. We need to move them to hotels ASAP…”

The Home Office said unprecedented numbers of Channel crossings had put “huge pressure” on the asylum system, adding that it had a legal duty to house asylum seekers who would otherwise be destitute and officials had worked “worked tirelessly to move people into hotels or other accommodation as quickly as possible”.

The BBC also reported how a man who was held in Manston for 24 days claimed he was attacked by an official after a protest.

Kent Police said enquiries into a reported assault of a man at Manston on October 27 were ongoing.