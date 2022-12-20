Three arrested after dogs taken from research facility

?The 12 beagle rescuers are now being arrested. They chose to stay & take responsibility for their action as they know it was the right thing to do.

?2 rescued puppies remain held by the police, please sign our petition to call for their release: https://t.co/yPW4Hltq0r pic.twitter.com/gSp3eR3tl7

— Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) December 20, 2022