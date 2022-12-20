Rishi Sunak to be grilled by super-committee of senior MPs

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak will for the first time face a super-committee of senior MPs as they question him on the cost-of-living crisis, migration and the war in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister will appear before the Commons Liaison Committee of select committee chairs on Tuesday to be scrutinised on other topics including health and the state of the Union.

Foreign Affairs Committee chair Alicia Kearns and her counterparts on European Security and Home Affairs, Sir Bill Cash and Dame Diana Johnson, will take part.

As will Scottish Affairs Committee chair Pete Wishart, Treasury Committee chair Harriett Baldwin and Health and Social Care’s Steve Brine, as nurses strike for the second day and ambulance workers prepare to walk out.

The last time a prime minister faced the committee chaired by Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin it was Boris Johnson during the dying hours of his administration on July 6.

In the session, he was informed that a delegation of Cabinet colleagues were waiting for him in Downing Street to tell him his time was up.

Mr Johnson resigned as Tory leader the next day.