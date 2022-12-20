Thousands of British Airways passengers booked to fly home for Christmas were left grounded by a wave of flight cancellations.
The airline said its operations were hit by a technical issue which has since been resolved.
At least nine long-haul British Airways flights to Heathrow – each due to carry hundreds of passengers – were cancelled across Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Several other flights suffered long delays, including one from the US city of Philadelphia which is expected to land more than five-and-a-half hours behind schedule.
British Airways said in a statement: “Our teams have now resolved a temporary issue that affected some of our long-haul flight planning systems overnight, which resulted in delays to our schedule.
“We’re sorry for the disruption caused to our customers’ travel plans.”