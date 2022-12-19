Veterinary charity warns pet owners over danger of festive treats

Shabba the dog with owner and vet

A mother whose dog needed emergency treatment after eating chocolate has joined a charity in urging pet owners to be extra vigilant when it comes to Christmas treats.

Bichon Frise puppy Shabba became ill after he ate a chocolate version of “Elf on the shelf”.

His owner, Sarah McCullagh, had bought the chocolate for her son William, 14.

She contacted the PDSA (People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals) charity, which offers advice and free and low-cost veterinary care to pet owners in need across the UK.

Shabba and PDSA Vet Terri Steele (PDSA/PA)

They advised Ms McCullagh, 38, to take the four-month-old puppy to their out-of-hours provider, Vets Now, in Charing Cross, Glasgow.

She said: “I could smell chocolate on Shabba’s face when he came over to me and thought I was going mad. Then I noticed his mouth was darker than usual, and I realised what had happened.

“I know how dangerous chocolate can be to dogs and was extremely worried about Shabba’s health.

“I suffer with my mental health, and at the time the incident happened, we were in lockdown, so it was particularly bad.

Shabba made a full recovery thanks to the care he received (PSDA/PA)

“I don’t know what I would have done if it wasn’t for PDSA, I couldn’t cope without Shabba. The staff at Vets Now were all so friendly and kind, reassuring me and helping to keep me calm.”

It was estimated that the dog had eaten about 120g of milk chocolate, which is a dangerous amount for a puppy of his size.

Following the incident in December 2020, Shabba made a full recovery after spending the night on an IV drip and was made to be sick and was allowed to return home the following day with medication and under strict instructions to rest.

The treatment, funded by the PDSA, and the quick thinking of Shabba’s owner saved his life, the charity said.

The charity, which has provided 1.8 million veterinary treatments, and saved the lives of 134,000 pets with life-threatening conditions in 2021, is now warning pet owners about the dangers that festive treats can pose to our furry friends.

PDSA veterinary nurse Shauna Spooner said: “Chocolate contains a chemical called theobromine, which is toxic to dogs. In severe cases, chocolate poisoning in dogs can cause fits and even death.

“There are some signs you can look out for if you think your pet may have accidentally eaten chocolate are excessive thirst, vomiting, diarrhoea, A racing heart or abnormal heart rhythm and a raised body temperature and rapid breathing.