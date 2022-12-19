Threatening behaviour charge after eggs thrown at King during walkabout in York

The King

A student has been charged with threatening behaviour after eggs were thrown at the King during a walkabout in York.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorised North Yorkshire Police to charge Patrick Thelwell following the incident on November 9.

The 23-year-old, from York, will appear at York Magistrates’ Court on January 20 next year charged with threatening behaviour contrary to Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

The King reacts after an egg (bottom left) was thrown his direction (James Glossop/The Times/PA)

Charles and the Queen Consort had just arrived in the city to unveil a statue in honour of the late Queen at York Minster when a figure in the crowd threw four eggs, all of which missed them.

The couple were being welcomed by local dignitaries on their visit when a protester started booing them.

The King continued shaking hands with a member of the public as the eggs flew in his direction, pausing briefly to look at the shells cracked on the ground.

Charles and Camilla were ushered away by security shortly after the incident.

Police officers at Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway and focus for grand events, were seen restraining a man on the ground behind temporary fencing set up for the royal visit.

Eggs were also thrown at the King during a visit to Luton earlier this month (Grace Donaghy/PA)

People in the crowd started chanting “God save the King” and “shame on you” after the eggs were thrown.

The King then appeared unfazed as he went on to greet some of the crowds.

Earlier this month, Bedfordshire Police said a 28-year-old man, who they refused to name, had been charged with a public order offence following a similar incident outside Luton Town Hall.

The unnamed suspect is due to appear at the town’s magistrates’ court on January 9 next year.

Announcing the charges in Thelwell’s case, Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The CPS has authorised North Yorkshire police to charge Patrick Thelwell with threatening behaviour contrary to Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

“This follows an investigation by police into an incident in which eggs were thrown at HM The King in York on November 9 2022.