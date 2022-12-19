Security guard Gabrielle becomes second to die after Brixton Academy crowd crush

Brixton O2 Academy incident

A security guard who was on duty during a concert at the O2 Academy Brixton has become the second woman to die of injuries sustained in a crowd crush at the venue.

Gabrielle Hutchinson, 23, was one of three people badly hurt when ticketless fans tried to get into a show by Nigerian artist Asake at the south London venue last Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said Ms Hutchinson was working as security at the venue.

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove said: “It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life following the events on Thursday.

“I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Gabrielle’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.”

The force said the three women critically injured in the crush were all in the foyer of the building.

A 21-year-old woman remains seriously ill in hospital.

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, from Newham, east London, died in hospital on Saturday.

Her family paid tribute to the “adorable mother of two” who was a nursing graduate.

In a statement, Asake said he was “devastated” and “overwhelmed with grief” by news of her death.

Gabrielle Hutchinson, 23, was one of three people badly hurt when ticketless fans tried to get into a show by Nigerian artist Asake (James Manning/PA)

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said City Hall is in contact with venues and authorities across the capital to make sure “nothing like this happens again”.

Scotland Yard previously said a woman was arrested for assaulting an officer over the incident and investigators were looking at footage on social media and from body-worn cameras.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct under standard practice following incidents where police had been in attendance and members of the public had been seriously injured.

Asake, whose real name is Ahmed Ololade, was recently nominated for BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2023 award – for artists breaking through in the UK.

Police officers at the scene outside Brixton O2 Academy(James Manning/PA)

Ahead of the gig, he urged fans not to go to the venue without a valid ticket.

The concert was the third of three sold-out dates at the 4,921-standing capacity venue and concluded a run of UK dates.

Academy Music Group, which owns and runs music venues across the UK, previously said in a statement: “All at O2 Academy Brixton and Academy Music Group are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Rebecca Ikumelo.