More than 130 bus firms to cap fares at £2 for months

A bus in the West Midlands

More than 130 bus operators will participate in a scheme capping fares at £2, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

National Express and Stagecoach are among the companies which will introduce the upper limit for single fares in England outside London from the start of January to the end of March.

The cap is being backed by £60 million of Government funding.

Single local bus fares in England cost an average of £2.80 but can exceed £5 in rural areas, according to the DfT.

It is hoped the cap will help passengers with the cost of travel for education, work and medical appointments amid the cost of living crisis.

Buses minister Richard Holden said: “Brits love buses. They’re the most popular form of public transport in England, making up half of all journeys.

“So we’re investing £60 million to cap single bus fares at £2 to help families, students and commuters, and get people back on the bus.

“The scheme will also take two million car journeys off the road and it’s fantastic to see so many bus operators signing up.

“So, if you’re in Carlisle or Weston-super-Mare, Birmingham or Doncaster, make sure you hop on the bus and get around for £2 between the 1st January and 31st March.”

National Express chief executive Tom Stables said: “More people using buses is good for the economy, environment and wider society.

“We know that great value, low fares encourage people to switch to the bus so are proud to join this scheme.

“And even better, we’re also freezing child fares at £1.

“Bus travel is simple, cheap and easy and there’s never been a better time to get onboard.”

Graham Vidler, chief executive of industry body the Confederation of Passenger Transport, said: “We look forward to welcoming more customers on board when the £2 fare cap in England starts in January, as it complements great value fares already in place that make taking the bus more attractive and environmentally friendly this winter.