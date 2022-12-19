Irish peacekeeper to be buried with full military honours

Private Sean Rooney death

The funeral of Irish UN peacekeeping solider Sean Rooney will take place later this week with full military honours.

A member of the Irish Defence Forces, Private Rooney, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, was killed on active service when his convoy came under attack in Lebanon last week.

His body was returned to his grieving family after being repatriated from Lebanon on Monday morning.

The Defence Forces said that Pte Rooney’s remains will be taken to Holy Family Church in Dundalk on Thursday for 9am Mass.

He will then be taken to All Saints Catholic Church in Colehill, Co Donegalfor a burial service with full military honours later in the afternoon.

The 23-year-old’s remains left Beirut Airport on an Irish Air Corps Casa plane on Sunday afternoon after a solemn UN ceremony was held to honour the soldier ahead of his journey home.

Before leaving Beirut, Pte Rooney was awarded a number of honours posthumously, including a peacekeeping medal from the UN and an appreciation medal from the Lebanese armed forces.

The body of Irish UN peacekeeping soldier Sean Rooney arrives at Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, after being repatriated from Lebanon (Tom Honan/PA)

He was accompanied on the flight by a number of his colleagues from 121 Infantry Battalion, including his company commander, who are understood to have never left his side.

At the Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel, located on the outskirts of Dublin, a white coffin draped in the tricolour was carried out of the plane by a number of pall bearers.

Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Micheal Martin stood beside the landing strip.

Pte Rooney’s coffin was then marched to a nearby hangar, where he was reunited with members of his grieving family.

His mother, his fiancee, his mother’s partner, his grandfather and his three uncles who have served in the Defence Forces were among those present.

They were given time alone with the remains before a short prayer service was held.

Pte Rooney’s coffin was driven away in a hearse accompanied by a Garda escort shortly afterwards.

Private Sean Rooney’s coffin leaves Beirut on Sunday (Strategic Communications & Public Information Office/Unifil/PA)

Pte Rooney’s colleague, Private Shane Kearney, from Killeagh, Co Cork, was seriously injured in the incident and remains in hospital.

Two other peacekeepers were treated for minor injuries.

The soldiers were part of 121st Infantry Battalion, comprising 333 Irish troops, which was deployed in November to south Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil).

A death notice posted on Rip.ie stated: “Predeceased by his father Cormac. Sean will be sadly missed and forever loved by his heartbroken mother Natasha and dad Paul, his adored grandparents Eugene and Rachel Rooney, nanny Ann McCloskey, his loving fiancee Holly, sisters Robyn and Carragh, brothers Callum and Benn, aunts Tara, Olga and Lauren, uncles John, Eugene and John, the entire McCloskey family, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and colleagues in the Irish Defence Forces and UNIFIL comrades.”

On Sunday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar reiterated his condolences to Pte Rooney’s family and friends and colleagues in the Defence Forces.

He said it is important to understand the circumstances of the attack.

Three investigations are under way: one led by the UN, another by the Defence Forces and a third by the Lebanese government.

Mr Varadkar said: “I would have confidence in those investigations to find out exactly what happened, why an Irish soldier lost his life and another was severely injured.

Natasha Rooney waits for the body of her son, Irish UN peacekeeping soldier Sean Rooney, to arrive from Lebanon (Tom Honan/PA)

“It’s important that we do that. It’s also important that we avoid any speculation, I think, at this point until those investigations are done.

“But the main thing, I think, this week really is to stand with and express our condolences to Private Rooney’s family, his friends and colleagues because it’s been a long time since we lost a soldier in combat in Lebanon. But it does remind us how important that mission is.”

Mr Varadkar said the Irish peacekeeping soldiers’ efforts have allowed people “in that part of Lebanon for the last few decades to lead a relatively normal life, which wouldn’t be the case otherwise”.