The Government’s list of tips to save money on energy bills

The Government has published a list of tips which they say could save people hundreds of pounds on their energy bills.

Here is a look at what they are suggesting.

– Turn your combi boiler flow temperature down to 60C

Reducing flow temperature, the temperature of the water that your boiler sends to radiators, is not the same as lowering your thermostat and will not noticeably reduce the temperature of your home, the Government says.

They say this could save people up to £100 a year.

– Turn down radiators in rooms that are not being used

They suggest turning radiator valves down to between 2.5 and three (roughly 18C) when rooms are not being used – which they say could save you up to £70 a year.

Turning off radiators completely in rooms you are not using is less energy efficient, as this means your boiler has to work harder to increase the temperature again than if kept at a low setting, the advice adds.

– Turn appliances off at the socket

Turning off the power switch at the socket or unplugging appliances such as computers, televisions, smart devices and video game consoles could save up to £70 a year, the Government says.

– Wash clothes at a lower temperature

The advice says changing from 40C to 30C means you could get three cycles instead of two using the same amount of energy, depending on your washing machine, and it could save you up to £40 a year.

– Use your tumble dryer less

People are advised to use a clothes airer to dry clothes outside, or inside with a window open for ventilation.

Take a tour around our virtual warm home hacks house to learn the little changes you can make to save money and keep cosy this winter.https://t.co/UCUPXZxolN — Energy Saving Trust (@EnergySvgTrust) December 7, 2022

Using the tumble dryer less could save £70 a year, the Government says.

– Close curtains and blinds at night

The Government says that by closing curtains and blinds you can help stop warm air escaping through windows and reduce heating costs, especially if radiators are situated below the windows.

– Track your energy use in an app

There are apps such as Utrack by Uswitch, which is free, and allows you to track your hourly energy use over days, weeks, months or years if you have a smart meter.

– Find and fix draughts

The Government says draught-proofing is one of the cheapest and most effective actions you can take to stop or prevent heat escaping, adding that it could save you up to £60 a year.

They suggest blocking gaps around windows, doors, chimneys and floors that let the cold air in and warm air out.

They also suggest window film, a form of temporary secondary glazing which helps stop heat escaping through glass.

– Use energy-saving lightbulbs

Switching to energy efficient bulbs, such as LEDs, could save you up to £55 a year, the Government says.

– Install a smart meter

The Government says smart meters provide you with near real-time information about how much energy you are using, allowing you to track your spending and have greater control over your usage.

– Insulate your hot water cylinder

Investing in a hot water cylinder jacket reduces the amount of heat the cylinder loses and keeps water hot for longer, saving you up to £70 a year, the Government says.

– Install a smart thermostat and heating controls

Smart thermostats and heating controls offer greater flexibility and control over your energy use, and could save you up to £60 a year, according to the Government advice.

– Install roof and loft insulation

The Government says that, according to Energy Saving Trust, if you do not have any loft insulation, then adding 270mm thickness could save you £355 a year.

I’m doing my best to lower my energy bills while still keeping warm. Unfortunately, my Elf on the Shelf has other ideas…#ElfontheShelf #ItAllAddsUp pic.twitter.com/DwfYU3dQDE — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) December 17, 2022

If you already have 120mm, increasing this to 270mm could save you £35 a year.

– Upgrade to more energy efficient appliances

All electrical appliances such as fridges, freezers, washing machines, dishwashers and TVs have an energy rating A-G, A being high and G lowest.

A higher rating means it is more energy efficient.

The Government says upgrading from a C rated washing machine to an A rated one could reduce the energy you use to wash your clothes by 25%.

– Install solar panels on your roof and upgrade to double glazing

The Government says the Energy Saving Trust estimates that you can save about £455 per year by installing solar electricity panels on your roof, and upgrading from single to double glazing could reduce the cost of your bills by £235 a year.

– Replace your boiler with a heat pump with the help of a grant

The Government is offering grants of up to £6,000 off the cost of a heat pump to properties across England and Wales.

– Install underfloor insulation