Police investigate deaths of four people in Channel

Detectives are investigating after four people died when a migrant boat capsized in the Channel.

Kent Police said it was looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident on Wednesday with the National Crime Agency (NCA), amid reports the people on board paid thousands of pounds to people smugglers to make the journey to the UK.

Officers are also trying to identify the people who died and track down their relatives, the force said on Friday.

A major search-and-rescue operation took place in the Channel on Wednesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Reports of a boat in distress in the early hours of Wednesday morning prompted a major search-and-rescue operation off the coast of Kent involving the British and French navy, the UK coastguard, the RNLI, police and ambulance services.

A fishing boat was the first on the scene and was one of three to help with the rescue

There were 39 people found alive, many of whom were pulled from the freezing water. The search was called off at 5pm on Thursday.

Migrants on board the dinghy told fishermen they had paid £5,000 each to people smugglers for the journey from France to the UK, according to media reports.

Earlier this week Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced more funding for the NCA – Britain’s version of the FBI – to tackle organised immigration crime in Europe.

NCA director general Graeme Biggar said: “This incident, tragically, highlights the dangers of these crossings, a high percentage of which are facilitated by organised criminal networks.

“They treat people as a commodity to be profited from and think nothing of putting them in incredibly dangerous situations. Working with our partners on both sides of the Channel we are determined to find those responsible and bring them to justice.”