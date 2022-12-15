Sussexes talk of ‘freedom to have family moments out in the world’ with children

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding their son Archie

The Duchess of Sussex said the couple’s life in California allowed them the “freedom to share family moments” with their young children Archie and Lilibet.

The tell-all documentary shows a series of home videos and images of Meghan and Harry’s son and daughter, including footage from their life at home in Montecito.

Near the end of the final episode of the documentary, Meghan said: “A part of what’s beautiful here is the freedom to have family moments out in the world.

Lilibet was born in June 2021 (Archewell/PA)

“And I want our kids to be able to do that and to be able to travel and to fall in love. I just want them to be happy.”

Harry said: “The world that they see is how I would love the world to be. They don’t worry about, they don’t need to worry about the things that we worry about.”

Footage shows Harry and Meghan making a balloon arch and baking for Archie’s first birthday when they were still staying at their friend Tyler Perry’s house in Beverly Hills in May 2020.

This is followed by a picture of the toddler in his highchair, wearing a party hat and surrounded by his mother, father and grandmother, Doria Ragland.

In another video shot in what appears to be their Montecito garden in August 2020, Harry, who Meghan refers to as “papa”, is shown picking oranges as Archie stands on the grass next to a basket.

Harry is also shown going down a waterslide with Archie, while Meghan and her mother Doria are also seen playing football with Harry, who has Archie on his shoulders.

The couple made their comments in the Netflix series Harry & Meghan (Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix/PA)

The final episode of the Netflix series also shows footage and pictures of baby Lilibet, who was born in June 2021, running around what appears to be their garden.

Harry says: “I think at the moment I see a lot of my wife in Archie and I see a lot of my mum in Lili.

“She’s very Spencer-like. She’s got the same blue eyes, sort of like a golden reddish hair.”

Meghan’s friend, tennis champion Serena Williams, told the documentary that the couple were “creating their own family, and friends can be family too”.

“They can start something fresh and new and hope that one day that family on both ends will be able to understand that this is truly love,” she said.

Elsewhere, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about Archie’s nanny Lorren Khumalo who took care of him as a newborn back in the UK and described the couple as “really hands-on parents”.

Meghan and Harry leave the Christmas Day morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

In the fourth episode of the show, Ms Khumalo said: “I had this phone call and they were like ‘Prince Harry and Meghan would like to see you and speak to you about looking after Archie’. I was like: ‘Hang on a minute, I need to sit down’.”

“When I arrived at Frogmore Cottage, I see this guy, he’s tall, he’s ginger and he’s walking barefoot and I have gone and bought a new pair of shoes in Clarks and suddenly whatever I thought or felt, the formality just sort of slipped and I felt so at ease,” she added.

“They were really hands-on parents, in the morning when he (Archie) woke up, first thing, mum and dad would come in, they would be with their baby, she would feed him, and then after that I’ll take over and normally we would go for a morning walk.”

Meghan said: “She (Ms Khumalo) said: ‘Is it OK if I like tie him on my back with a mud cloth like we do in Zimbabwe?’