Smart motorway safety targets missed

Traffic on a smart motorway

Smart motorway safety targets for detecting stranded vehicles are being missed, a regulator has found.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said the performance of stopped vehicle detection (SVD) technology on all-lane running (ALR) smart motorways – which do not have a hard shoulder – is below National Highways’ own minimum requirements.

Detection rates of stopped vehicles by SVD in National Highways’ five regions with ALR smart motorways is between 59.6% and 79.6%.

The company’s target is 80%.

Four out of the five regions are also failing to meet the aim of detecting stopped vehicles in an average of less than 20 seconds.

Their averages are between 43 and 65 seconds.

National Highways committed to improving SVD within the next six months and will spend £105 million to replace obsolete technology such as faulty CCTV cameras and message signs.

Earlier this year, the company completed the retrofitting of SVD – which uses radars – to all smart motorways without a hard shoulder ahead of schedule.

ORR chief executive John Larkinson said: “Our previous work on smart motorway data has shown that these roads are as safe as the motorways they replaced but the number of live lane breakdowns are higher.

“Having the SVD radar detection equipment in place sooner than planned has helped to reduce the duration of these breakdowns more quickly but it’s not working as well as it should.