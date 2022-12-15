Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Holyrood Presiding Officer delays budget to investigate ‘leak’

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The BBC published a story about the budget ahead of the statement being made.

Alison Johnstone
Alison Johnstone

The Scottish Parliament’s Presiding Officer has delayed the announcement of the Government’s tax and spending plans to investigate a potential leak to the BBC.

The broadcaster published a story during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday which said Deputy First Minister John Swinney will increase taxes in his budget to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

The story caused uproar in the chamber, with three MSPs – Conservatives Murdo Fraser and Stephen Kerr, and Labour’s Neil Bibby – urging Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone to take action.

Ms Johnstone has previously sanctioned ministers for leaks, not allowing them to make a statement in Holyrood and instead moving straight to questions.

Upon entering the chamber ahead of the statement on Thursday, the Presiding Officer said: “Members will be aware of my response to points of order raised at the end of First Minister’s Questions regarding information related to this afternoon’s budget statement.

“As I said at that point I would investigate this matter, I have been unable to conclude my deliberations in the time available and I am therefore suspending this meeting for 30 minutes.”

Ms Johnstone then swiftly left the chamber.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News