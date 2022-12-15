Heathrow workers to strike after pay offer rejected

Heathrow Airport

A strike by ground handlers at Heathrow airport is to go ahead on Friday after workers rejected a pay offer, it has been announced.

Around 400 members of Unite employed by private contractors Menzies will walk out for 72 hours from 4am.

This will be followed by a further 72-hour strike beginning on Thursday December 29 and ending at 03:59 on Sunday January 1.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a classic case of an employer that can fully afford to pay workers a fair pay increase but has chosen not to.

“Menzies needs to stop making excuses and make a pay offer that meets our members’ expectations.”

A plane takes off past the control tower at Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA)

The post-Christmas stoppage will coincide with a planned walkout by Border Force Staff.

The workers rejected Menzies’ latest pay which Unite said was for 4% backdated to May and then a further 6.5% from January 1 2023.

The workers are seeking an increase of 13% for 2022 alone.

Unite regional officer Kevin Hall said: “Heathrow passengers need to brace themselves for fresh disruption at the airport purely because of Menzies intransigence.

“Strike action is being taken as a last resort because Menzies has only been prepared to offer our members a miserable pay increase that in no way reflects the cost of living.”