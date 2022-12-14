Nursing strikes are a ‘badge of shame’ for Sunak’s Government, Starmer says

Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has urged Rishi Sunak to negotiate with nurses over pay as he labelled the impending strike a “badge of shame” for his Government.

The Labour leader accused the Prime Minister of entering “hibernation” rather than working to get Thursday’s first ever nationwide strike of nurses called off.

There were no talks between Health Secretary Steven Barclay and the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) scheduled after they fell apart on Monday.

The union has been demanding a pay rise of around 19% but has indicated it is willing to accept a lower offer if ministers agree to negotiate, but they have so far refused.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir said that all Mr Sunak needs to do to avert the strikes is to “open the door and discuss pay with them”.

“If he did, the whole country would breathe a sigh of relief. Why won’t he?” the Labour leader asked.

Mr Sunak insisted his Government has “consistently spoken to all the unions involved in all the pay disputes” amid a wave of action this winter.

But he conceded there are “millions” of people who will have their care disrupted because of the industrial action in the NHS.

Sir Keir told him: “Nurses going on strike is a badge of shame for this Government. Instead of showing leadership, he is playing games with people’s health and there is a human cost.

“After 12 years of Tory failure, winter has arrived for our public services, and we’ve got a Prime Minister who has curled up in a ball and gone into hibernation.

“If he can’t act on behalf of patients or nurses, or everyone who wants these strikes called off, then surely the whole country’s entitled to ask what is the point of him and what is the point of the Government he is supposed to be leading?”