Labour MP calls for general election by mocking Tories with Christmas carol

Houses of Parliament

A Labour former minister got into the festive spirit as she urged Rishi Sunak to call a general election with a play on words of the popular English Christmas carol The Twelve Days Of Christmas.

Dame Angela Eagle did not shy away from a healthy dose of Christmas humour at the last Prime Minister’s Questions of the year, coming up with her own version of the carol.

She told MPs “the partridge has had to sell the pear tree to pay the gas bill” before arguing the best Christmas present Rishi Sunak could give to the British people is a general election.

The lower chamber erupted with laughter but the Prime Minister did not seem keen to respond with a joke, simply insisting Labour should tell its union bosses to call off the strikes.

Dame Angela said: “This year, the Tory party has given us five education secretaries, four chancellors, three prime ministers, two leadership coups and the partridge has had to sell the pear tree to pay the gas bill.

“Isn’t it the case that after a year of Tory chaos, incompetence and self-indulgence, the best Christmas present the Prime Minister could give to the British people is a general election?”

The Prime Minister rebutted: “When it comes to what the British people need this Christmas, in order to ease the disruption on their lives, the best thing that the party opposite could do is tell their union bosses to call off these damaging strikes.”

It was not the only Christmas reference made during PMQs, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer closing the leaders’ exchanges with a reflection on Ukraine and how millions of people in the war-torn country will spend the holiday season.

Sir Keir said: “I want to finish this year thinking about our friends in Ukraine.

“As a result of Putin’s barbaric assault on their freedom, millions will spend Christmas in sub-zero temperatures without heating, electricity or hot water.

“Their suffering is unimaginable, but their bravery is awe-inspiring. So, will the Prime Minister join me in saying that whatever other difficulties and disagreements we have across this despatch box, we are and will remain united in our unwavering support for Ukraine’s freedom, its liberty and its victory.”

Mr Sunak noted how Ukraine “has been a point of incredible unity across this House and indeed the country”.

He went on: “Something that we can all be proud of in our country that we have stood behind Ukraine at its hour of need.