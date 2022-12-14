How everyday food items have risen in price in the past 12 months

Food and drink inflation surged to the highest in 45 years last month, with Britons witnessing mammoth increases for everyday items.
The cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks rocketed 16.4 per cent in November against the same month last year, further compounding pressure on the budgets of UK households.
It has included surges for household staples such as eggs, which have leapt by 23.5 per cent as avian flu has dented supplies to supermarkets.
The broad rise in the cost of groceries has been accelerated by the war in Ukraine, which has pushed up the cost of fertiliser and animal feed due to the impact on grain supply from the region.
Global meat and dairy prices have jumped as a result, while the knock-on effect to oil production in the regions has also hit the price of sunflower oil and other fats.
Here are some examples of how the cost of food has risen in the past year.
The figures are based on the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation and have been published by the Office for National Statistics.
In each case, the figure is the percentage change in the average price over the 12 months to October 2022.
Low-fat milk 45.3 per cent
Pasta and couscous 36.8 per cent
Margarine and other vegetable fats 33.9 per cent
Whole milk 33.9 per cent
Flours and other cereals 30.1 per cent
Butter 28.4 per cent
Cheese and curd 28.3 per cent
Sauces, condiments, salt, spices and culinary herbs 27.2 per cent
Olive oil 25.2 per cent
Eggs 23.5 per cent
Jams, marmalades and honey 21.1 per cent
Bread 20 per cent
Ready-made meals 20 per cent
Pizza and quiche 18.4 per cent
Potatoes 17.8 per cent
Meat 16.5 per cent
Fish 16 per cent
Crisps 15.7 per cent
Soft drinks 15.7 per cent
Edible ices and ice cream 13.7 per cent
Yogurt 13.4 per cent
Coffee 11.6 per cent
Chocolate 6.3 per cent
Beer 5.9 per cent
Dried fruit and nuts 4.8 per cent
Wine 2.9 per cent