How everyday food items have risen in price in the past 12 months

Food inflation

Food and drink inflation surged to the highest in 45 years last month, with Britons witnessing mammoth increases for everyday items.

The cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks rocketed 16.4 per cent in November against the same month last year, further compounding pressure on the budgets of UK households.

It has included surges for household staples such as eggs, which have leapt by 23.5 per cent as avian flu has dented supplies to supermarkets.

The broad rise in the cost of groceries has been accelerated by the war in Ukraine, which has pushed up the cost of fertiliser and animal feed due to the impact on grain supply from the region.

Global meat and dairy prices have jumped as a result, while the knock-on effect to oil production in the regions has also hit the price of sunflower oil and other fats.

Here are some examples of how the cost of food has risen in the past year.

Food price inflation was sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine (PA Graphics)

The figures are based on the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation and have been published by the Office for National Statistics.

In each case, the figure is the percentage change in the average price over the 12 months to October 2022.

Low-fat milk 45.3 per cent

Pasta and couscous 36.8 per cent

Margarine and other vegetable fats 33.9 per cent

Whole milk 33.9 per cent

Flours and other cereals 30.1 per cent

Butter 28.4 per cent

Cheese and curd 28.3 per cent

Sauces, condiments, salt, spices and culinary herbs 27.2 per cent

Olive oil 25.2 per cent

Eggs 23.5 per cent

Jams, marmalades and honey 21.1 per cent

Bread 20 per cent

Ready-made meals 20 per cent

Pizza and quiche 18.4 per cent

Potatoes 17.8 per cent

Meat 16.5 per cent

Fish 16 per cent

Crisps 15.7 per cent

Soft drinks 15.7 per cent

Edible ices and ice cream 13.7 per cent

Yogurt 13.4 per cent

Coffee 11.6 per cent

Chocolate 6.3 per cent

Beer 5.9 per cent

Dried fruit and nuts 4.8 per cent