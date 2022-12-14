‘Angry’ McBurnie came back out of tunnel before alleged stamp on fan, trial told

West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United – Sky Bet Championship – The Hawthorns

The trial of Scotland star Oli McBurnie has been told he came back out of the tunnel with a “slightly angry” look on his face shortly before he is alleged to have stamped on a pitch-invading fan.

Sheffield United striker McBurnie is on trial at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, having denied assault by beating of 27-year-old Nottingham Forest fan George Brinkley.

The 26-year-old footballer is alleged to have twice stamped on Mr Brinkley after the supporter told him “You’re shit at football, I’m better than you” during last season’s Championship play-off semi-final at the City Ground.

Two Nottingham Forest security workers gave evidence to the trial on Wednesday, including one who described McBurnie putting his hood up after a discussion about an assault by a fan on Blades striker Billy Sharp.

Forest response team worker Jordan Watson, who was assigned to police access to the tunnel, told the trial: “My priority in my job is the tunnel and nothing else.

“Fans have stormed the pitch. Probably a minute later was when it sort of started to get a bit heated.

“The first thing I noticed was when one of the Sheffield United players (Billy Sharp) had come down the tunnel.

Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp was injured, the court heard (Nigel French/PA)

“Blood was coming from his nose, he was holding his face.

“He went towards the tunnel and then stood maybe a foot from the entrance.”

According to Mr Watson’s account, McBurnie, of Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, went into the tunnel area of the Peter Taylor Stand after Forest’s penalty shoot-out win.

Mr Watson added: “He had gone inside the tunnel but then he had come back out, I am assuming to see what the commotion was.”

The court heard a group of people thought to be Sheffield United coaches directed “a bit of abuse” at Mr Watson, claiming they had been spat at.

He said: “They were questioning what the stewards were doing. I heard the words ‘shit job’ thrown around a few times.

“After the debate they have had about what’s happened to Billy Sharp and spitting… the hood (of McBurnie’s training top) has gone up… just before he left the tunnel.

“He just sort of darts out towards the pitch.”

Asked to give the court a description of McBurnie’s face, Mr Watson added: “Concentrated but slightly angry. A bit like ‘I know where I’m going’.”

After Mr Watson confirmed that he did not see the incident at the centre of the allegation against McBurnie, the prosecution called response team member David England as a witness.

Mr England, whose team was responsible for player safety and keeping fans off the pitch, said he saw McBurnie stamping on Mr Brinkley.

He told the district judge trying McBurnie: “I have seen a bit of commotion just kicking off.

“At first I possibly thought it was just fans. I have gone over to split it.”

Mr England said he was a short distance away when he saw Mr Brinkley being thrown to the floor by another Sheffield United player, who had the fan in a “chokehold” from behind.

“I then see Mr McBurnie stamp on him. He (Mr Brinkley) was on his back, lying down on the floor. His (McBurnie’s) leg was raised.”