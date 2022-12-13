Two bodies found in search for crew after boat sank off Jersey

Missing fisherman

The bodies of two crew members of a fishing boat which sank off the coast of Jersey have been found, the States of Jersey Police have confirmed.

The L’ecume II sank at around 5.30am last Thursday after it was involved in a collision with another ship, the Commodore Goodwill.

All three people on board – skipper Michael Michieli and crew Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat – died.

The States of Jersey Police confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that two bodies have been discovered near the wreckage.

Recovery work had been ongoing since Sunday morning to locate the bodies of the three sailors.

A statement from the police service said: “We can confirm that two bodies have been located in the area of L’ecume II.

States of Jersey Police announced two bodies had been found (PA)

“The search and recovery operation is ongoing and will continue while the weather permits.

“Family members continue to be supported by specially trained police family liaison officers.”

On Sunday, a large offshore support vessel commissioned by Ports of Jersey began using an underwater robot to conduct a detailed search of the collision site.

A maritime exclusion zone is in place for the collision site and surrounding area.

A spokesperson for the Ports of Jersey said on Monday that two parallel investigations into the collision are continuing and likely to take several weeks to complete.

An investigation has been commissioned by the minister for economic development, tourism, sport and culture in accordance with Jersey’s Shipping Law 2002.