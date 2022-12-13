How is each train operator affected by the latest rail strikes?

An Azuma train

Britain’s railway services are being decimated by strike action on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Half of all lines are closed and trains are only operating between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Here is a breakdown of each operator’s plan for strike days:

(PA Graphics)

– Avanti West Coast

There is one train per hour in both directions between London Euston and each of Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Preston.

A limited service is operating to Glasgow.

Several areas are not being served, such as Blackpool, Edinburgh, North Wales and Shrewsbury.

– c2c

There are two trains per hour in each direction between London Fenchurch Street and Pitsea via Rainham, and Shoeburyness via Laindon.

No trains are running to or from Ockendon or Chafford Hundred.

– Caledonian Sleeper

Caledonian Sleeper services will be disrupted (Jane Barlow/PA)

All departures on Tuesday and Wednesday night are cancelled.

– Chiltern Railways

No trains are running north of Banbury or to/from Oxford station.

There is one train per hour in both directions between London Marylebone and each of Aylesbury via High Wycombe; Banbury; and Oxford Parkway.

The same frequency is in place between Aylesbury Vale Parkway and Amersham.

– CrossCountry

A very limited service is in place.

No direct services are running to and from Birmingham New Street and these locations: Penzance via Bristol Temple Meads and Plymouth; Cardiff Central; Stansted Airport via Peterborough and Cambridge; and Nottingham.

– East Midlands Railway

Just one train per hour is running in each direction between London St Pancras and each of Corby, Nottingham and Sheffield.

There is the same frequency between Derby and both Matlock and Nottingham; between Sheffield and Nottingham; and between Leicester and Nottingham.

All other routes are closed.

– Gatwick Express

Services are suspended. Passengers travelling to or from Gatwick Airport can use Southern and Thameslink trains.

– Grand Central

Just three trains in each direction are running between London King’s Cross and Northallerton, and two between King’s Cross and Wakefield Kirkgate.

– Great Northern

There are very few trains, with no services east of Ely to King’s Lynn.

– Great Western Railway

Many Great Western Railway trains are cancelled (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Only a very limited service is running, such as between London Paddington and Bristol, Cardiff, Oxford and Plymouth.

– Greater Anglia

The company is not running any trains on its regional and branch lines.

Only a very limited service is operating on some routes to and from London Liverpool Street.

– Heathrow Express

A full service is operating, but only between 7.30am and 6.17pm.

– Hull Trains

Only four trains are running between Doncaster and London King’s Cross.

– London North Eastern Railway

A limited timetable is in operation, with the London King’s Cross-Edinburgh route having just eight trains in each direction.

– London Northwestern Railway

A limited service is connecting Birmingham New Street with Crewe, London Euston and Wolverhampton.

Other routes are closed.

Some operators will be running very limited services (Victoria Jones/PA)

– Lumo

A reduced timetable is in place with just two trains each way between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh.

– Merseyrail

A limited service is operating.

No trains are running between Chester and Rock Ferry, Ellesmere Port and Rock Ferry, or Liverpool Central and Hunts Cross.

– Northern

Passengers are urged “do not travel” as only a small number of routes have trains.

Open routes include Liverpool to Manchester; York to Leeds; and Leeds to Sheffield.

– ScotRail

Trains are only running across the Central Belt, Fife and the Borders.

– South Western Railway

A “severely limited service” is running, and only between London Waterloo and Basingstoke, Southampton, Windsor and Woking.

– Southeastern

The vast majority of the network in Kent and East Sussex is closed.

Only 44 out of 180 stations are open.

The high-speed route to Ashford International is open.

– Southern

Much of the network is shut down.

Services running include those on the Brighton Mainline to London Bridge and London Victoria.

– Stansted Express

Two trains per hour are running between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport.

– Thameslink

There are far fewer trains than normal.

Services are split north and south, with nothing running between London St Pancras and London Bridge.

– TransPennine Express

Only a reduced timetable is operating on these routes: Between York and Manchester Piccadilly; between Cleethorpes and Sheffield; and between Preston and Manchester Airport.

– Transport for Wales

Most lines are closed.

An hourly service is running between Cardiff and Newport, with limited trains elsewhere.

West Midlands Railway