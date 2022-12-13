Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Final two people missing after Jersey flats explosion named by family

UK NewsPublished:

Ken and Jane Ralph are the last two people to be named as missing following the explosion at a block of flats in St Helier.

St Helier explosion
St Helier explosion

The final two people missing following an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey have been identified.

The explosion destroyed the building in St Helier at around 4am on Saturday. So far, seven people have been confirmed as dead and two are missing.

Ken and Jane Ralph, aged 72 and 71 respectively, were named on Tuesday afternoon after the identities of seven others believed to be involved in the explosion were named on Monday.

The other seven people are Peter Bowler, 72, Raymond (Raymie) Brown, 71, Romeu and Louise De Almeida, 67 and 64, Derek and Sylvia Ellis, 61 and 73, and 63-year-old Billy Marsden.

St Helier explosion
Specialist rescue teams at the scene (Aaron Chown/PA)

The families of Mr and Mrs Ralph decided to release their names this afternoon as the recovery operation continues, States of Jersey Police said.

During a press release earlier on Tuesday, Jersey Police chief Robin Smith said: “The families are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

“The fatalities have not yet been formally identified. The Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) process must be carefully considered and managed in a dignified and compassionate way.

“Therefore, we are not yet able to confirm if the fatalities that have been found at the site correspond to the seven identities released by the missing Islanders families yesterday afternoon.”

The Viscount’s Office has confirmed that inquests will only be opened once the DVI process has been fully completed.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News