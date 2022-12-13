Dua Lipa and Margaret Atwood announced as part of Hay Festival 2023 line-up

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa and Margaret Atwood has been announced as part of the line-up at the 2023 Hay Festival in Wales.

The chart-topping 27-year-old singer, who gave the keynote speech at this year’s Booker Prize ceremony, will record her podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, at the 36th edition of the literary event in Hay-on-Wye.

Lipa has already talked to Olympian Mo Farah, Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy and The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah as part of her interview series.

Margaret Atwood wrote The Handmaid’s Tale (Ian West/PA)

She said: “I have wanted to explore the bookshops of Hay and experience the literary atmosphere of the Hay Festival for such a long time.

“So I’m thrilled that I will be there next year to share stories on stage and off with some of my favourite authors, and to soak up the inspiration alongside my fellow book-lovers.”

Lipa will be joined by two-time Booker Prize winner Atwood, who will tell the audience about her short story collection, Old Babes In The Wood.

The 83-year-old author’s works The Handmaid’s Tale and Alias Grace have been turned into critically acclaimed TV series.

Sir Michael Parkinson will share his sports writing in My Sporting Life: Memories, Moments And Declarations.

The 87-year-old broadcaster famously interviewed boxer and world heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali and was friends with George Best, who played for Manchester United.

Alexander McCall Smith also celebrates 25 years of his No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency books, which have been turned into a series that was critically acclaimed and won a Peabody Award.

Sir Michael Parkinson will share his sports writing in My Sporting Life: Memories, Moments And Declarations at the Hay Festival (Victoria Jones/PA)

Philosopher AC Grayling, broadcaster Jon Snow, journalist Misha Glenny and historian David Olusoga are also part of the announced authors.

Scottish rock duo The Proclaimers, of I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) fame, will give a performance as part of the music, comedy and spoken word events.

Hay Festival chief executive Julie Finch said: “(It) is for everyone and next spring’s offer of a broad and inclusive line-up, an expanded families offer, and even more free activities in and around the festival village will underscore that further to reach the widest possible audiences.

The full Hay Festival 2023 programme will be revealed in early spring.