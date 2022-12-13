Detectives begin search for human remains as part of child death inquiry

We have today begun searching the garden of a #Handsworth property following information on the possible burial of human remains.

Information was received relating to the death of a child at a house in Clarence Rd in 2020

Two people have been charged

