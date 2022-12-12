Charles watches on as college students play blind football

King Charles watching a demonstration of blind football during his visit to Royal National College for the Blind (RNC) in Hereford

The King was impressed by a demonstration of “fantastic” blind football when he visited a unique college preparing students for the world of work.

Charles visited the Royal National College for the Blind (RNC) to mark its 150th anniversary and was shown the training given to those enrolled – from learning braille and business skills to massage techniques.

He watched as staff and students played football using a ball that made a noise as it rolled, with instructions shouted out to a defender to help them close down the attacker taking shots at goal.

King Charles watching a demonstration of blind football during his visit to Royal National College for the Blind (RNC) in Hereford (Jacob King/PA)

At the end of the demonstration at the further education college in Hereford, the King said “it’s fantastic” before adding: “Hearing the ball – it’s amazing.”

In a speech marking his visit and a plaque-unveiling ceremony, Charles said: “But can I just say that in everything I have been shown today, it’s been clear to me that the college is fully committed to the values represented in this motto: education, employment, empowerment.”

He added: “And I think all this has been very apparent in the impressive personal confidence and skills demonstrated by the students, particularly the ones I’ve met, and it is hugely encouraging to see how the ethos of the college provides a real preparation for life.”

Charles unveils a plaque (Jacob King/PA)

During his visit, Charles spoke to students learning Braille from a decades-old machine and also saw a modern version which created the raised dot patterns of the tactile reading and writing system on the machine itself.