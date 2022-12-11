What the papers say – December 11

British newspapers

England’s heart-breaking exit in Qatar leads the nation’s papers on Sunday.

The Three Lions’ 2-1 quarter-final loss to France is carried by The Sunday Times, The Sunday People, Sunday Mirror and Daily Star Sunday.

The Sun on Sunday leads with skipper Harry Kane’s “pain”, after he missed a crucial penalty in the loss.

Independent digital front page: GPs warn of ‘appalling’ care in asylum hotels #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AzoP33qLjM — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) December 10, 2022

Elsewhere, The Observer reports health unions have offered to suspend upcoming strike action if ministers agree to hold “serious discussions” over pay.

The Sunday Telegraph says Labour has vowed to take on the “hostile” health unions.

? The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Labour vows war on health unions'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/FwLjoo5UYc — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 10, 2022

Widespread Christmas strike action could cost the economy as much as £4 billion, according to the Sunday Express.