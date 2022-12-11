Matthew McCallan ‘a happy boy’ who had moments of ‘rascality’, funeral told

Matthew McCallan funeral

Teenager Matthew McCallan was “a very happy young boy” who had moments of “rascality”, his funeral has heard.

The 15-year-old was found dead after going missing following a night-out at a country music event last Sunday.

A search was carried out before his body was found in a ditch by police on Monday night.

The funeral cortege of 15-year-old Matthew McCallan arrives at St Malachy’s Church, Edendork (Liam McBurney/PA)

At his funeral mass at St Malachy’s Church in Edendork, Co Tyrone, mourners heard of the “wonderful, short life experience” the young teenager had and the goals he had set for himself.

“Recently in school, Matthew gave some thought and reflection on his immediate and short-term goals, and he designed a lovely, colourful page to keep himself reminded of it,” the very rev Dean Kevin Donaghy told the congregation.

“On it he had inscribed ‘Pass my GCSEs. Try not to be late. Get a motorbike. Try not to get de-merits. Save up money. Buy a car at 16. Keep working’.

“Lovely ambitions for any 15-year-old to have, truly admirable in every way.”

The parish priest added that his parents had recalled Matthew’s moments “for rascality”.

Matthew McCallan was described as a ‘happy young boy’ (PSNI/PA)

“One evening his father went to call him for his dinner and opened the bedroom door and there was music playing loud.

“As he walked into the room, there was this cloud of vape smoke. As Matthew sat on the gaming chair, and explained when his daddy asked him ‘what’s that smoke all about’: ‘Oh it’s that new type of Xbox, when it gathers a whole load of dust, it blows it out through the back’.”

The funeral mass heard that Matthew had a keen interest in tractors and the outdoors.

“All things technological and mechanical and agricultural and practical held a fascination for Matthew,” Rev Donaghy said.

“He loved tractors and lorries, and all to do with machinery and mechanics.

“He loved to get the work boots on. He loved to be about the horses. He loved his football.

“The large display of photos on the kitchen table at home tells of a very happy young boy living and growing through a lot of interesting activities and lively experiences.”

The coffin arrives at St Malachy’s Church (Liam McBurney/PA)

A pair of working boots, his father Peter’s trophies and medals, his granddad Pat’s cap and a cowboy hat that Matthew was fond of were brought up as symbols of his life.

Frances McCallan paid tribute to her “beautiful” son Matthew on Monday after he was found and thanked those who came out to help with the search after he went missing.

“He is now (an) angel in heaven and is going to be miss so much by his mummy daddy and loving family, sleep tight my darling x,” she wrote on Facebook.