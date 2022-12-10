One person dead and ‘a dozen’ residents missing after explosion in Jersey

St Helier marina, Jersey

One person has died and several are missing following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in Jersey, police have said.

Chief officer of the States of Jersey Police, Robin Smith, told a press conference that “a dozen” residents are still missing after the incident in St Helier on the south of the island.

The force also said in a statement: “Following the explosion this morning at Haut du Mont, Pier Road, a number of residents are still missing.

“Emergency services are working at the scene and have commenced a surface search of the site.

“Relatives are being contacted by Family Liaison Officers.”