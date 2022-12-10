Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

One person dead and ‘a dozen’ residents missing after explosion in Jersey

UK NewsPublished:

States of Jersey Police have said one person died following an explosion in St Helier.

St Helier marina, Jersey
St Helier marina, Jersey

One person has died and several are missing following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in Jersey, police have said.

Chief officer of the States of Jersey Police, Robin Smith, told a press conference that “a dozen” residents are still missing after the incident in St Helier on the south of the island.

The force also said in a statement: “Following the explosion this morning at Haut du Mont, Pier Road, a number of residents are still missing.

“Emergency services are working at the scene and have commenced a surface search of the site.

“Relatives are being contacted by Family Liaison Officers.”

Police said the fire has been extinguished, but emergency services are still “carrying out significant work” at the scene, which is cordoned off, and people have been asked to avoid the area.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News