French fans ‘turn London blue’ following World Cup victory

Fans watch England v France – FIFA World Cup 2022

French football fans “turned central London blue” after their World Cup quarter-final victory over England.

More than 700 UK-based expats gathered at the Zoo Bar and Club in Leicester Square on Saturday evening as Les Bleus defeated the Three Lions 2-1.

Supporters wore France football shirts and blue wigs, and brought scarves and flags as they danced to French music in the venue ahead of the game.

The large group left the bar cheering and celebrating among disheartened England supporters.

France fans celebrate at the Zoo Bar & Club in London (James Manning/PA)

Yossoufa Cabayal, 25, from Earls Court, told the PA news agency: “We have taken over this city and turned central London blue.

“The boys were superb, England could not cope, unfortunately it is not coming home, it is coming to Paris.

“We are the best team left for sure.”

Another fan, named Kevin Bonifont, 36, who lives in Croydon, south-east London – by way of Avignon, said: “It’s great to see so many French people here – we have taken over this bar.”

Yohann Proveur, 29, who lives in South Kensington, said: “It’s strange watching my country play against the country I live in.

“Even though I live in England, and I have English friends, I must be fully French today.

“It is quite tribal but I must support where I come from.”

A loud rendition of the French anthem was sung before the match, and every goal saw those inside the venue celebrate wildly.

England fans walking past the venue could be seen jovially debating the game with those inside.

France fans celebrate (James Manning/PA)

Ahead of the match, one Englishman walking past saw the venue was full of French fans and said: “We’re going to batter you.”

Harry Kane’s missed penalty saw drinks thrown into the air and chants of “allez Les Bleus”.

Tim Helmstetter, who organised the screening, said: “We had many French people here, we were sold out.

“It’s great to see so many come together for the game.”