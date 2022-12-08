Teaser hints second volume of Sussexes’ Netflix show will address royal exit

A screen showing the docuseries

Netflix has offered viewers a first look at the second volume of episodes from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial docuseries.

A 30-second teaser available at the end of the third episode suggests they will tackle the couple’s decision to quit the monarchy, dubbed Megxit by some at the time, and ultimately move to the US.

A voice can be heard referencing their decision to “take a step back from their royal duties”.

Meghan follows on, saying to the camera: “This is when a family and a family business are in direct conflict.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have established a new life for themselves in the US after stepping down as senior working royals (Aaron Chown/PA)

Harry then says “everything that’s happened to us was always going to happen to us”, as images of Buckingham Palace and newspapers being printed flash across the screen.

Meghan adds: “Suddenly what clicked in my head was, it’s never going to stop.”

The teaser ends with Harry saying: “There was no other option at this point. I said, ‘We need to get out of here’.”

Viewers see footage of a plane taking off and the couple tightly holding hands.

The pair quit as senior working royals in 2020 in favour of more freedom and the ability to earn their own money in the US.

Just before the first lockdown began in March 2020, the couple moved from an exclusive Vancouver Island home in Canada to Los Angeles, and now reside in Montecito, California.