‘Royals not approached for comment on Harry’s Netflix show’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and members of the royal family were not approached for comment on the content of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series, palace sources have said.

Harry and Meghan’s tell-all documentary began streaming on Thursday, with Harry accusing the royals of having a “huge level of unconscious bias” and Meghan saying the media wanted to “destroy” her.

A senior source in the royal household countered the written statement of “Members of the royal family declined to comment on the content within this series” which appeared on a black screen at the start of episode one.

In the first instalment of the six-part show, Meghan claimed “salacious stories” were “planted” in the lead-up to their wedding, with the couple “playing whack-a-mole” as the articles appeared.

Office workers in London watch the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial documentary being aired on Netflix (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The duchess also described her first meeting with the Prince and Princess of Wales, saying she was surprised at the “formality” of the royal family behind closed doors.

“I’ve always been a hugger, I didn’t realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits,” she said, revealing she was dressed down in ripped jeans and barefoot.

Harry said his wife being an American actress “clouded” his family’s view of her, while Meghan said the media would find a way to “destroy” her “no matter how good” she was.

The duke said there is a temptation in the royal family to marry someone who “fits the mould”.