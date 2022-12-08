Man charged with offences under the Terrorism Act

Police stock

A man from Leeds has been charged with several offences under the Terrorism, Firearms and Explosives Act.

On Thursday night, Benjamin Hyland, 29, of Yeadon, was charged with two offences contrary to Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and six offences contrary to Section 58(1)(b) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He was also charged with one offence contrary to Section 5(1)(aba) of the Firearms Act 1968, one offence contrary to Section 1(1) of the Criminal Attempts Act 1981 and Section 5(2A) of the Firearms Act 1968, and an offence contrary to Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883.