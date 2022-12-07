Two injured after terraced house collapses

The scene in Langford Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire (Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

Two people have been hurt after their terraced house collapsed.

Firefighters as well as paramedics and police were called to the property in Langford Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, at 8.30am on Wednesday after receiving a report of the collapse.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the two injured people were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

He said: “Firefighters were called at 8.30am to Langford Road in Portsmouth after a terraced house collapsed this morning.

“One crew from Southsea Fire Station and a USAR adviser were in attendance to assess the damage and make the scene safe.

“Two casualties were treated by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics before they were taken on to hospital.

“A number of houses were evacuated and the road was closed as a cordon was put in place.

“The incident was handed over to Hampshire Constabulary and Portsmouth City Council engineers as utility companies worked to isolate the power and gas supply.”

A Portsmouth City Council spokesman said: “Following the evacuation of houses affected by the collapse of a mid-terrace property in Langford Road, structural engineers for Portsmouth City Council are working with utilities and emergency services to ensure that affected properties are made safe, and a rest centre has been established to provide temporary shelter and welfare support for those who have been displaced.