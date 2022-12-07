Notification Settings

MND funding announcement ‘in days’ – Barclay

UK NewsPublished:

The Department of Health and Social Care was accused of withholding MND research funding following the death of Doddie Weir.

MND funding announcement in "days not weeks" said Health Secretary Steve Barclay (PA)
The Health Secretary has pledged to make an announcement on motor neurone disease (MND) research funding “in days” amid a row over the whereabouts of the money.

More than a year ago the Government committed at least £50 million to help find new therapies, and eventually a cure, for MND, a condition in which the brain and nerves progressively degenerate.

But the Department of Health and Social Care was accused of withholding the research funding following the death of former Scotland rugby international Doddie Weir in November.

The Motor Neurone Disease Association said none of the money was in the hands of researchers.

Rugby star Kevin Sinfield said he “can’t see any reason” why scientists cannot access the funding while his former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow – who also has MND – also accused ministers of holding back the cash.

“How many more warriors die before this stupid government give the 50m they said they would give,” Burrows said on Twitter.

Kevin Sinfield with Doddie Weir ahead of the Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge on November 13 (PA)
Kevin Sinfield with Doddie Weir ahead of the Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge on November 13 (Euan Cherry/PA)

Challenged about the statement on BBC Breakfast, Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: “It’s a massive priority because I have so much respect for what Rob has done, for what Kevin has done, for Doddie Weir and Ed Slater the Gloucestershire and former England and Leicester player.

“It’s something I’ve taken a huge personal interest in.

“The frustration was we’ve got the funding, the funding is all agreed, there was a concern among our science community in terms of the fact that some of the bids had come in and were not what they felt were needed from a scientific point of view.

“I prioritise that.

“I’m expecting to be in a position to announce something very, very shortly on that and really to address Rob’s concern.”

He said the announcement would be in “days not weeks”.

