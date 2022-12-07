Descendants of Algernon Marsden help save Tissot portrait of great grandfather

Portrait of Algernon Moses Marsden

The National Portrait Gallery and the National Gallery have come together to acquire the Portrait of Algernon Moses Marsden – with the help of his great grandson Sir Martyn Arbib.

The Victorian painting by Jacques Joseph Tissot, valued at £2.4 million, was at risk of leaving the UK when a temporary export bar was placed to allow time for a UK gallery or institution to acquire it in June.

In 1877, the French artist known as James Tissot in the UK was commissioned to paint Mr Marsden, who was an infamous figure in the Victorian art world.

A view of the main entrance of the National Gallery (John Stillwell/PA)

The painting epitomises Tissot’s desire to elevate a portrait of an individual into a timeless genre painting, depicting a young man in a luxurious interior surrounded by objects that indicate his wealth.

Mr Marsden would later become known for his appearances in bankruptcy courts, filing a string of bankruptcies just four years after the painting was complete.

However, the painting has become an icon of the Aesthetic movement despite having never been displayed during Tissot’s lifetime.

On Wednesday, it was announced the two galleries were able to acquire the painting following financial backing from Sir Martyn Arbib and his children.

Sir Martyn, great grandson of Algernon Marsden, said: “My children and I felt very strongly that the painting of our close relative, Algernon Marsden by James Tissot, should be saved for the nation, and we were delighted to provide the funding to allow the National Gallery and the National Portrait Gallery to do so.”

It will be displayed for the first time at the National Gallery from Wednesday, before travelling to the National Portrait Gallery ahead of its reopening in 2023.

The painting will return to the National Gallery in 2024 to mark it Bicentenary.

Dr Nicholas Cullinan, Director of the National Portrait Gallery, said: “We are delighted to have acquired this important painting for the National Portrait Gallery’s Collection, and look forward to working with Gabriele and his colleagues at the National Gallery to ensure it is displayed for years to come, for the enjoyment of our collective visitors.”